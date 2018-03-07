Cadillac House: Designing the Brand Experience

More and more, retailers are challenged to reinvent themselves in order to connect with customers in new, relevant ways. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Nathan Tan and John Bricker share a prime example of this shift – Cadillac House in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. Shifting gears under new leadership, the brand made the bold move to relocate to The Big Apple from its Detroit hometown and create an interactive, experiential brand house, which sits at ground level, below Cadillac’s new headquarters.

