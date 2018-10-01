California Requires Women on Corporate Boards

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill yesterday requiring all of the state's publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors. By the end of next year, all California-based public corporations must have at least one woman on their boards and more in subsequent years, depending on the size of the company. The state is the first in the U.S. to sign such a bill into law.

California SB 826 was authored in an effort to reduce sexual assault and harassment in the workplace, reports the Associated Press. Gov. Brown signed SB 826 into law – in addition to legislation that requires small employers to provide sexual harassment training and banning secret settlements related to sexual assault and harassment – in his last opportunity to do so before his term limit is reached.

“It creates a challenge for a board on achieving broader diversity goals,” said Jennifer Barrera, senior vice president for policy at the California Chamber of Commerce. The law will also require companies to report conpensation for its board members.