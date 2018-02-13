Call for IRDC Speakers: Friday Final Deadline

VMSD magazine is seeking speakers and presenters for its 2018 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) taking place in Seattle this Oct. 2-4.

Now in its 18th year, IRDC offers a unique networking and educational experience, drawing hundreds of attendees from the U.S. and abroad. Targeted specifically to the retail community, the event encompasses three days of education, inspiration and interaction with 400-plus design, architecture and retail attendees.

For more information about IRDC, please visit irdconline.com.

To submit a speaking proposal, please click here and submit your information by 11:59 p.m. U.S. EST this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

If you have further questions, reach out to the VMSD editorial staff by emailing vmsd@stmediagroup.com.