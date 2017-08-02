Calvin Klein Debuts a New Store Design

Calvin Klein (New York) has opened a new flagship on Madison Avenue in New York. The three-story store is designed by John Pawson and artist Sterling Ruby and reflects a completely new store design for the brand.

The interior, from floor to ceiling, is painted yellow, inspired by the vibrant color of caution tape. Industrial scaffolding serves as display racks and, from it, hangs pom poms, fringe and vintage patchwork quilts.

The store features products from the brand’s first 205W39NYC collection, overseen by its new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, who took the helm last year. It also features a small selection of housewares and its new white bedding line.

“I’m taking the Calvin Klein flagship store from minimal to maximal,” said Ruby, according to GQ. “I wanted the store to glow from within, representing a new day for Calvin Klein.”