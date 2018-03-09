Calvin Klein Unveils Paris HQ

Calvin Klein (New York) has opened a new headquarters in Paris.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the new outpost is intentionally designed like a colorful, sculptural work of art.

Housed in a two-story building from the 1880s, Sterling Ruby oversaw the building’s redesign. Original architectural details are preserved throughout but are updated with Ruby’s own hand-painted canvases that stretch floor-to-ceiling throughout the mezzanine level. Royal blue carpet and upholstered walls contrast with geometric display tables and brightly colored pompoms that hang from the ceiling.

The space will be used exclusively to present the brand’s seasonal runway collections in Paris and is meant to extend the brand's global outreach.