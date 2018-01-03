Canada Goose Debuts in Chicago

Canada Goose (Toronto) continues to expand its physical presence with the opening of a flagship on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. The 10,000-square-foot, two-story space features design elements sourced from the brand’s home country of Canada, including a cashwrap crafted from a single piece of marble from a British Columbian quarry, as well as polar bear figurines hand carved by Aboriginal artist Jason Clark.

This store opening originally appeared in the December 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.