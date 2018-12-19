Canada Goose Delays Beijing Opening

Toronto-based Canada Goose announced that it has delayed the opening of its China flagship in the wake of China-Canada tensions, according to Shangaiist.

The store, situated in Beijing’s Sanlitun district, was slated to open this weekend. However, the company is citing “construction reasons” for the unexpected delay. This follows threats of boycott that the company faced from Chinese online users following Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou earlier this month. Wanzhou is chief financial officer for telecom giant Huawei (Shenzhen, China).

This store will be the company’s first outpost in the country.