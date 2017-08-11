Canada Goose Expands to Asia

Canada Goose (Toronto) is planning to expand its international footprint and open three more stores this fall.

The company previously announced it was opening stores in Chicago and London this fall. Now, it is adding stores in Boston, Calgary, Canada and Tokyo to the lineup. The company already operates stores in Toronto and New York.

Each of the stores will feature select heritage pieces from the brand’s archives of products spanning six decades. There will also be signature Canadian design elements, seasonal collections and exclusive collaborations, reports Chain Store Age.