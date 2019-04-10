Canada Goose Expands in Europe, North America

Canada Goose (Toronto) is planning to open six new stores this coming fall and winter 2019, according to a statement.

One will be located on Via della Spiga in Milan; another will be located on Paris’ Rue St. Honoré. In Canada, the brand will debut three new locations – one at CF Sherway Gardens in Toronto, another at the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, and another at the Cascade Shops in Banff, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The last location will open at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.

Each store will include a “Cold Room,” where shoppers can test the quality of Canada Goose products in a cold weather environment.

Currently, Canada Goose operates 11 company stores across three continents.