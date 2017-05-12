Canada Goose Expands Store Count

Canada Goose (Toronto) announced that it will open two new international flagships this fall. One store will open in London, and another is slated for Chicago, which will bring the retailer’s total store count up to four. The company previously said that it only plans to open 15 to 20 stores through 2020. It already operates stores in Toronto and New York.

The London store, slated to be located on Regent Street, will be the company’s first store in Europe and is also going to be its largest store yet.

The company will also expand its e-commerce channel to seven new markets: Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria, reports Fortune.