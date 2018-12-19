Cartier Reopens London Flagship

Paris-based Cartier has reopened its renovated flagship in London. Located on New Bond Street, the renovation lasted nine months and involved relocating the company’s London offices to a new space on Regent Street to accommodate the reimagined boutique.

For instance, the renovation opened up a historic wooden staircase that was previously hidden away and highlights original wooden paneling throughout the space. The retailer, which has occupied the space since the 1920s, is also reopening the store’s original entrance on Albemarle Street.

Modern elements, such as white and gold furniture throughout and futuristic chandeliers, update the historic space. The retailer has also added a private floor, called La Résidence, intendedfor VIP customers, according to Women’s Wear Daily.