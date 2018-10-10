Cartier Sues Saks

Cartier (Paris) has sued Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) for breach of contract in regards to the department store’s remodel plans, which would relocate the jewelry’s shop-in-shop boutique to the basement floor.

The two companies signed an agreement in 2016 for a five-year lease under which Cartier would occupy a space on the store’s ground level. However, according to Business of Fashion, Saks has terminated that agreement and plans to move Cartier (along with other luxury jewelry brands) to the basement in an area called “The Vault.”

Cartier argues that this new location does not fit with the brand’s image standards, and consequently has filed a lawsuit for $40 million in damages.