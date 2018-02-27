Casper to Open its First Store

E-commerce mattress startup Casper (New York) will be opening its first permanent store in New York, including “nap pods” where customers are encouraged to "test-drive" products, complete with privacy blinds and pre-recorded bedtime stories.

The 3000-square-foot store at 627 Broadway will have six mini-bedrooms where customers can experience the company’s mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets firsthand, according to The Washington Post.

The brand has previously hosted 16 pop-ups nationwide, and recently began selling its mattresses in Target stores.