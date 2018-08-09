Casper Opening Hundreds of Stores

Casper (New York), the online mattress retailer which debuted its first permanent bricks-and-mortar store earlier this year, will open 200 stores across North American over the next three years.

The news comes as Mattress Firm (Houston) is reportedly exploring bankruptcy.

According to Retail TouchPoints, the company has not decided on the size or layout of these new stores, but plans on testing different models and adjusting them based on customer feedback.

The company is currently operating 18 temporary pop-up shops, which it is planning to transition into permanent stores. Each of these locations generates more than $1500 per square foot.