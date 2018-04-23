Casper Opens First Physical Store

Mattress startup Casper (New York) opened its first permanent store, the Casper Sleep Shop, in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood this past February. Since its inception in 2014, Casper has opened a small showroom on Bond Street, several temporary concept shops across the U.S. and has recently partnered with Target. The new permanent store showcases the brand’s products through various bedroom mockups and plywood homes painted in bright pastels and white walls, contrasted by dark navy and black accents. Also on display are its various bedroom accessories, including pillows, bedsheets and duvets.

