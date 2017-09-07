Casper Plans Pop-Ups

Casper (New York), the mattress retailer that has sold its products primarily online now has plans to open 15 pop-up shops in cities across the U.S. starting next month. The pop-ups are scheduled for cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and will be in operation from October until spring 2018.

According to Chain Store Age, the temporary stores mark the company’s first significant investment in a company-owned physical retail presence. The shops will showcase the company’s full array of products, including various mattresses, sheets and pillows.

"The demand to experience our products in-person has continued to grow exponentially," said Philip Krim, the company's cofounder and chief executive officer. "Casper retail environments allow us to seamlessly traverse online and offline, which we believe is paramount to an exceptional customer journey."

The company previously offered its products through a partnership with West Elm (New York) and is currently partnering with Target (Minneapolis) to sell its mattresses through Target.com.