CB2, Fred Segal Launch Collaboration

CB2 (Northbrook, Ill.) has partnered with Fred Segal (Los Angeles) to launch a new collaboration that will include furniture, rugs, wall art, desk accessories and more. The collection launched this week, inside CB2 stores.

As a nod to Fred Segal’s role in the popularity of denim in Los Angeles, denim is featured notably into key pieces within the collection, such as denim pillows. The collection also pays tribute to Venice, Calif., with elements such as a palm-tree light and office essentials in vivid colors and mixed textiles.

According to Architectural Digest, the personality of the collection is “fun” but also practical and affordably priced.