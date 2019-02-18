Celine Debuts NYC Store Design

Paris-based fashion house Celine opens its Manhattan flagship today on Madison Avenue. It’s the brand’s first store designed by new creative director Hedi Slimane since he joined the company last year.

The stores design centers on the designer’s signature graphic design style with location-specific works, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The concept will be rolled out to additional stores in New York, Tokyo and Paris over the next month or so.

The brand will also open stores in Los Angeles, London, Milan, Shanghai and Beijing, coinciding with the release of men’s and women’s collections designed by the new creative director.