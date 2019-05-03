Champion Helps HanesBrands’ Positive 1Q Results

HanesBrands (Winston-Salem, N.C.) reported its first-quarter financial results Thursday, May 2, and revealed that it had a net sales growth of 8 percent to $1.59 billion, while organic sales in “constant currency” increased 10 percent, according to a press release.

The company’s Champion brand is partly responsible: “Growth initiatives drove a 75 percent increase in constant-currency global Champion sales outside the mass channel with strong double-digit increases in all regions,” the press release stated.

Also according to the release, the company’s debt leverage at the end of the first quarter was 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA – it was 3.9 a year ago.