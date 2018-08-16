Champion Readies New York Flagship

Champion (Winston-Salem, N.C.) announced that it will be opening its second U.S. bricks-and-mortar store. This store will be located in New York’s SoHo area at the end of the month.

The 5000-square-foot store will pay homage to the company’s 100-year anniversary next year with a permanent, dedicated archive. That archive will be located in a working vault located in the back of the store, which was once a bank.

There will also be a large customization area, and the store will also offer the brand’s entire catalog of offerings, as well as a rotation of pieces from its European and Asian collections.

This follows the company’s first store, which opened in Los Angeles this spring. The company operates more than 165 stores throughout Europe and at least 25 in Asia, but these are its U.S. first stores, according to Women’s Wear Daily.