Chanel Launches Coco Lab Pop-Up

Chanel (Paris) has opened a pop-up store called Coco Lab inside the department store Le Bon Marché (Paris).

The inspiration for the pop-up space is a doctor’s office where customers with a “Coco crush” can get treated. For instance, a mock medical doctor is on hand to run a series of tests and write out prescriptions for a variety of jewelry from the Coco Crush collection that the shopper can then try on.

The company said that this treatment allows it to give a fresh and humorous spin to an iconic line like Chanel. Likewise, for Le Bon Marché, the pop-up, which is located on the space’s first floor among the ready-to-wear and cosmetics departments, is meant to surprise customers, making the experience even more memorable, according to Women’s Wear Daily.