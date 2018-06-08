Chanel Launches Coco Lab Pop-Up

The pop-up space is located in Paris’ Le Bon Marché department Store
Posted June 8, 2018

Chanel (Paris) has opened a pop-up store called Coco Lab inside the department store Le Bon Marché (Paris).

The inspiration for the pop-up space is a doctor’s office where customers with a “Coco crush” can get treated. For instance, a mock medical doctor is on hand to run a series of tests and write out prescriptions for a variety of jewelry from the Coco Crush collection that the shopper can then try on. 

The company said that this treatment allows it to give a fresh and humorous spin to an iconic line like Chanel. Likewise, for Le Bon Marché, the pop-up, which is located on the space’s first floor among the ready-to-wear and cosmetics departments, is meant to surprise customers, making the experience even more memorable, according to Women’s Wear Daily.  

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.