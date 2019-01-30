Chanel Opens New Chicago Boutique

Designed by Peter Marino, the 10,000-square-foot space is located on Oak Ave.
Posted January 30, 2019

Chanel (Paris) opens its newest boutique store today, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago. The 10,000-square-foot space was designed by Peter Marino who developed the look of both the store’s exterior and interior. This is the first store where Marino, a longtime collaborator for the brand, has been able to design the entire store, down to its artwork, carpet and upholstery.

The new store spans two floors and features a black granite and white stone exterior, inspired by the work of architect Mies van der Rohe, who is considered a pioneer of modernism. Other influences include one of Gabrielle Chanel’s Parisian apartments, as well as other Chicago architecture, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.