Chanel Opens New Chicago Boutique

Chanel (Paris) opens its newest boutique store today, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago. The 10,000-square-foot space was designed by Peter Marino who developed the look of both the store’s exterior and interior. This is the first store where Marino, a longtime collaborator for the brand, has been able to design the entire store, down to its artwork, carpet and upholstery.

The new store spans two floors and features a black granite and white stone exterior, inspired by the work of architect Mies van der Rohe, who is considered a pioneer of modernism. Other influences include one of Gabrielle Chanel’s Parisian apartments, as well as other Chicago architecture, according to Women’s Wear Daily.