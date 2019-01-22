ChangeUp Inc. Acquires Interbrand Retail

ChangeUp Inc. (Dayton, Ohio) has acquired Interbrand Retail (Cincinnati), as well as its affiliate Design Forum Architects, from Interbrand (New York). The new combined agencies will retain the ChangeUp Inc. name.

Lee Carpenter (featured in VMSD's October 2014 issue) is the founder of Dayton, Ohio-based Design Forum, the firm acquired by Interbrand in 2002, which became Interbrand Design Forum. Carpenter went on to found ChangeUp Inc. in 2014, which has offices beyond its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and Detroit. Carpenter will continue his role as CEO in the new organization.

“We know the skills and talents of Interbrand Retail very well and expect a seamless integration with ChangeUp as we share the same passion and vision for an exciting new era of retail” explains Lee Carpenter in a press release. “The leaders on both of our teams know and respect each other and are looking forward to creating the best retail design consultancy for our current and future clients.”