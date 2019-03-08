Charlotte Russe Begins Liquidation

Charlotte Russe (San Francisco) announced that in the wake of its bankruptcy filing last month, the company is being forced to closed all of its stores, which will take place over the next two months.

When the company originally filed bankruptcy, it planned to close 94 of its 512 fleet of stores and find a buyer for the remaining stores. Instead, a liquidator won the auction in bankruptcy court to purchase $160 million worth of inventory.

Consequently, all stores will begin their going-out-of-business sales today. All stores are expected to shutter by the end of April 2019, according to CNN Business.