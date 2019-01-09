Charlotte Russe Considers Alternatives

Charlotte Russe (San Diego) is reportedly considering a sale or filing for bankruptcy protection. Apparel News reports that the company has also reportedly hired Guggenheim Securities (New York) to help it explore strategic alternatives.

This follows the retail chain’s restructuring last year that cut its debt by more than half, when its term-loan debt was reduced from approximately $214 million down to $90 million.

The company has not confirmed the news and no further details are available at this time.