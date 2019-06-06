Charlotte Russe Relaunches

Charlotte Russe (San Francisco) is opening stores again after it filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Purchased by YM Inc., a Toronto-based clothing manufacturer, the brand’s website relaunched June 3, while five locations (out of a planned 100) opened Wednesday, June 5, 2019, according to Chain Store Age.

YM Inc. CEO Eric Grundy, according to Chain Store Age, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Charlotte Russe retail outlets back for customers who love the brand’s affordable on-trend fashions … We are excited to be back and hiring. The brand is a great fit for our growth strategy and our mission to exceed customer expectations by delivering fast fashion at amazing value.”

Locations now open included those in malls and shopping centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.