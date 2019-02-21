Charlotte Russe Shops for Buyers

Charlotte Russe (San Diego) is currently looking to find a buyer for the chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

The company is hoping to receive bids by March 3, with an auction slated to take place two days later, according to USA Today.

However, despite talks with potential buyers, the company is also facing the reality that it may not be able to find a buyer and will have to liquidate and close stores. To that end, the company has asked for court approval of a team that could oversee its possible liquidation.