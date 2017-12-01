Charlotte Tilbury to Open First U.S. Pop-Up

In partnership with Nordstrom (Seattle), Charlotte Tilbury (London) will open its first U.S. pop-up shop on Dec. 5.

The pop-up will feature a curated selection of best-selling cosmetics as well as exclusive or limited-edition products. There will also be experiential elements such as makeup touchups, a digital "Kissmas Card” that customers can share on social media and events such as “Masking Mondays” with complimentary facials and “Fizzy Fridays” with cocktails including its signature drink.

The holiday-themed storefront will be located at The Grove in Los Angeles and will remain open through Dec. 31, reports Women’s Wear Daily.