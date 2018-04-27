Charming Charlie Emerges from Bankruptcy

Charming Charlie (Houston) has emerged from bankruptcy, having successfully completed its financial restructuring.

“Today marks a fresh start for Charming Charlie as we emerge as a stronger, more focused organization that is better positioned to serve customers in our 264 stores across the country,” said Chief Executive Officer Lana Krauter.

Part of the restructuring process included closing around 100 stores and cutting its corporate staff. Also, lenders now have majority ownership in the company, according to Dayton Daily News.