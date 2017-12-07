Charming Charlie Will Shutter Some Stores

Charming Charlie (Houston) announced that it plans to close some of its stores in an endeavor to scale back its operations and stabilize its business by cutting costs.

The retailer has yet to disclose the number of stores that will shutter or when the closures will take place. However, it did reveal that it will close its Los Angeles office and has plans to cut jobs at its headquarters and distribution center.

According to Houston Chronicle, the company is burdened by a heavy debt load and lagging sales that are being attributed, in part, to lower mall traffic, deep discounts and poor product assortment.