Charotte Russe to Re-Open Shuttered Stores

Less than two weeks after announcing that all of its stores would close, fashion retailer Charlotte Russe (San Diego) has announced it will re-open 100 stores, according to USA Today.

“We’re planning a brand new online shopping experience, as well as re-opening 100 retail locations across the U.S. Watch out for more details coming soon!” the brand posted on social media.

Clothing manufacturer YM Inc. (Toronto) purchased the brand and intellectual property at the end of March. Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, and shuttered stores after failing to find a buyer.