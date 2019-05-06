Chewy.com Files for Proposed IPO

Pet supply e-retailer Chewy.com has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of shares, according to a press release. Chewy, an online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions, was founded in 2011 and is now owned by PetSmart.

