Chick-fil-A Tests Meal Kits

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has announced it will be testing non-subscription meal kits at 150 of its hometown stores beginning August 27. The move comes as the meal kit business faces steepening competition from grocery retailers.

The kits, the company’s Innovation Program Lead Michael Patrick told CNBC, will contain fresh premeasured ingredients and will be available for pickup through the drive-thru, front counter or can be ordered through the restaurant’s mobile app, Chick-fil-A One. Recipes for the kits will focus on chicken, but will not try to replicate the fast-food brand’s signature dishes. Instead they will offer up meals like chicken Parmesan, chicken enchiladas, Dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken and chicken flatbread, featuring the company’s antibiotic-free chicken, with each kit priced at $15.89 for two adult portions.

In recent months, the meal kit subscription/delivery model has faced scrutiny from investors as subscriber numbers struggled to achieve solid growth. Companies such as Blue Apron, Home Chef and HelloFresh have entered acquisition deals with grocery retailers (Costco, Kroger and Ahold Delhaize’s Giant Food, respectively) to appeal to customers who do not favor the subscription model.