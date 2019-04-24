Chico’s CEO and President Resigns

Chicos FAS Inc. (Fort Myers, Fla.) announced that Shelley Broader, CEO and President, and board member, has resigned from her roles. Retail Dive reports that Bonnie Brooks, the former Vice Chair, President and CEO of Hudson’s Bay Co. (Brampton, Canada), as well as a Chico’s FAS board member, has been appointed to interim CEO effective immediately.

Earlier this month, Chico’s also appointed Karen McKibben, former President of Nordstrom Rack (Seattle), to lead the Chico’s brand.

This past January, the retailer announced a “retail fleet optimization plan,” according to Retail Dive, which included the closure of 250 locations during the next three years. At the end of this most recent quarter, Chico’s FAS comps fell by 3.8 percent, while Chico’s store comps fell 7.9 percent.