Chico’s Closing 250-plus Stores

Chico’s FAS (Fort Myers, Fla.), which owns Chico’s, White House | Black Market and Soma, plans to shutter at least 250 stores across all of its banners over the next three years.

The company has not detailed which locations will be affected but are expected to coincide with lease expirations.

The company said the closures will help balance the growth the brands have experienced online, as well as save money by cutting costly lease agreements, according to Journal Inquirer.