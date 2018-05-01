Chico’s to Sell on Amazon

Later this month, Chico’s FAS Inc. (Fort Myers, Fla.) will begin selling its merchandise on Amazon.com (Seattle), expanding its e-commerce channels.

The company said it will first begin selling a “select assortment” of Chico’s products, including clothing and accessories, such as athleisure wear, iron-free shirts and jewelry, and from there it will consider expanding its offerings to its White House | Black Market and Soma brands, according to CNBC. After making the announcement Monday, the company’s shares rose more than 4 percent premarket, but overall declined 1 percent within trading hours.

"Chico's FAS will be one of the few vertically integrated specialty retailers with Prime eligibility on Amazon.com," said Chico's FAS CEO and President Shelley Broader in a statement. Other brands currently offered on Amazon include Nike, Calvin Klein and Carter’s, among others.