Chicos Announces 'Disappointing' Q2 Sales

Chicos (Fort Meyers, Fla.) released its second quarter sales.

The retailer, which also owns White House Black Market and Soma, posted a decrease of 9 percent in net sales this quarter, according to a press release.

“Second quarter sales were disappointing, and we are taking decisive actions to adjust our assortments and enhance omni-channel capabilities in bellwether categories such as Jackets at Chico's and Dresses at White House Black Market. While it is early in the third quarter, these key categories are showing encouraging progress," said ceo Shelley Broader.

The retailer also announced that Mary van Praag will be the new president of Soma