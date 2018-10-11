Chik-fil-A Tests Stores Without Dining Rooms

Chik-fil-A (Atlanta) is testing a new store concept in select cities which will cater to to-go orders and will, consequently, not have an in-store dining room area.

The new test sites are located in Nashville, Tenn., and Louisville, Ky., and will be dominated by kitchens that are about double the size of a traditional Chik-fil-A store’s cooking area. For instance, the new kitchen area in the Nashville store will take up about 4200 of the store’s 5800 square feet and will allow it to focus on delivery and catering orders.

According to QSR magazine, the Louisville store (which opens mid-October) will not accommodate walk-up orders and the Nashville store will not accept cash payments.