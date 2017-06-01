The Children’s Place Creates New Leadership Role

The Children’s Place (Secaucus, N.J.) has hired John J. Sullivan as the company’s first chief transformation officer. Sullivan will begin June 12.

The newly created role will oversee the company’s digital transformation, including its information technology, business process, and global logistics and distribution. The appointment reflects the emphasis the company is putting on overhauling its business through technology, reports NorthJersey.com.

Sullivan most recently served as chief operating officer and president of shared services at Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.). He has also worked as chief information officer for both QVC (West Chester, Pa.) and Liz Claiborne (New York).