Chipotle Announces Closures

Chipotle (Denver) announced that it plans to close between 55 to 65 underperforming stores this year, with half of them closing over the next month. The move comes as the company looks to boost profitability, following the change in leadership earlier this year.

The company has not disclosed the specific locations slated to close, but they will be spread across the country.

According to USA Today, this is one of the first big moves by the chain’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol, who took over the reins in March from the company’s founder Steve Ells.

Niccol also announced other plans the company has to boost business including launching a customer-loyalty program, ramping up marketing and pushing digital ordering.