Christian Louboutin Beauty Names Global Makeup Artist

Christian Louboutin Beauty (Paris) has named Isamaya Ffrench as its new Global Makeup Artist, who is reportedly one of the “most in-demand makeup artists,” according to WWD. She was chosen by Louboutin himself and will be in charge of product development and creating campaign looks.

Ffrench studied 3-D design at the Chelsea College of Art, as well as product and industrial design at Central Saint Martins. She formerly worked for a London-based collective dubbed Theo Adams Company, which produces events, photography, films and sound work, says WWD.

In a company press release, Louboutin said Ffrench was “at once witty and serious, understated and dramatic, colorful and lively. She perfectly understands Christian Louboutin Beauty and the world is going to be amazed at how she brings our beauty collections to life.”