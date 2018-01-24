Claire’s Hires Investment Bank

Claire’s Stores Inc. (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) announced that it has hired an investment bank to advise it regarding ways to address its debt burden. Currently, the retailer carries $2.2 billion of debt, which will start coming due next year.

The company insists that vendors, employees and stakeholders have nothing to worry about, as it has enough liquidity to honor its commitments during the process. In fact, it saw same-store sales grow by 2.7 percent during the first three quarters of 2017.

According to Reuters, the company has hired Lazard Ltd. (New York) to provide it counsel, in the wake of diminishing mall traffic. This comes two years after the retailer completed an out-of-court debt restructuring and refinanced some of its debt.