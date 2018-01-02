Claire’s Pulls Product Amid Alleged Asbestos Contamination

Claire’s (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) has come under fire for allegedly selling products that contain asbestos. In response, the teen jewelry and cosmetics retailer has pulled the products in question, despite internal testing that had cleared the products for sale.

The allegations came when a consumer from Rhode Island – who works for a law firm specializing in asbestos litigation – mailed her daughter’s makeup products in to a lab for testing, reports CNBC. The lab results found that the products contained tremolite asbestos, a cancer-causing material.

Claire’s responded to the allegations by announcing that it would be pulling the products in question and testing its other products with an independent laboratory, despite prior testing that cleared the products for sale. The alleged tainted products include a bedazzled rainbow heart makeup set and metallic, hot-pink glitter makeup.