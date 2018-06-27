Clarks CEO Steps Down

Clarks (Street, England) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Mike Shearwood has resigned after assuming the role in 2016.

His resignation comes after allegations of inappropriate behavior that have reportedly happened on a number of occasions and include conduct, conversations and expressions that breach the company’s code of business ethics. The company has not disclosed the nature of the allegations against Shearwood but has accepted his resignation, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

As the company looks for a replacement, Stella David, who is the company’s Senior Independent Director, will act as interim CEO.

Shearwood previously worked for Karen Millen (London).