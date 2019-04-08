Co-op to Stop Selling Kitchen Knives

The Co-op (Manchester, U.K.) will no longer be selling kitchen knives in response to the rise in knife crimes across the U.K., according to Retail Gazette. The grocer ceased selling the merchandise roughly three weeks ago.

The announcement follows grocer Asda’s (Leeds, U.K.) move to stop selling single kitchen knives in its stores.

Between March 2017 and March 2018, there were reportedly 285 murders using a knife in England and Wales, according to Retail Gazette.