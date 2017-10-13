Coach Rebrands to Tapestry Inc.

Coach Inc. (New York) announced that it has rebranded and changed the company’s name and will from here on out be known as Tapestry Inc. The company has been researching names for a couple of months before settling on Tapestry.

The change comes as the company has grown to encompass a number of brands including Coach but also Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade. According to The New York Times, the name change better reflects its multibrand business, which will also position it to potentially add more brands in the future.

“It’s a wonderful metaphor for what we believe in, which is individual threads of different colors all working together to create a picture,” said Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis.

Luis went on to add that, while its current brands have all been American, he is not opposed to adding European or Asian brands to the company portfolio.