Colette to Close in December

Colette (Paris) has announced that after 20 years in business, the concept store is closing. The store will remain open until December 20, upon which the store’s founder, Colette Roussaux will retire.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the store has been talking with Yves Saint Laurent (Paris) to take over the shop’s location.

In a statement, the company said, “Until our last day, nothing will change. Colette will continue to renew itself each week with exclusive collaborations and offerings.” To that end, the store has already mapped out the brands that will take over its space until its final day, including Chanel (Paris), which will be featured from October 30 until November 25 and Saint Laurent from November 27 through December 20.