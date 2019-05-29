Columbia Will Pass Tariffs on to Customers

Columbia Sportswear (Portland, Ore.) CEO Tim Boyle says that if the trade war with China intensifies it will be forced to pass along costs to its customers, according to Business of Fashion.

“We will pass on the prices if we have to,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Again, this is a tax on commodities that American consumers are going to be consuming, so yes these taxes will be passed on.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. proposed 25 percent tariffs on an additional $300 billion of goods from China, including apparel and footwear.