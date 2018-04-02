Comme Des Garçons to Launch Online Brand

Fashion house Comme Des Garçons (Tokyo) has announced that it will debut a new online brand this July, the company’s 18th spinoff.

The company’s CEO Adrian Joffe has been quiet about specific details surrounding the new brand, but said it will be a first for the fashion house, and he added, “What I can tell you is it’s going to be Internet based.” Following the launch, the men and women’s collection will come to fruition in the form of six shops around the globe, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Joffe also confirmed that the brand’s website is currently being designed by fashion magnate and the house’s famous founder Rei Kawakubo, who was recognized this past fall at the Met Gala, whose theme was based on Kawakubo’s influential designs.