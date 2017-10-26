Compartes Opens New Flagship

Luxury chocolatier Compartes (Los Angeles) has opened a flagship store in Los Angeles.

The exterior features a patinaed copper that was hand painted by three separate artists. Inside, the floors feature a marble and wooden inlaid pattern while the walls are a green marble. Custom, hand-carved onyx pendant fixtures from Mexico light the room from above.

Brass is another material that plays heavily into the design of the store; custom brass fixtures throughout include the cash register and refrigerator. A gold etagere displays some of the store’s most popular products and hand-blown glass domes showcase other treats.

According to Wallpaper*, the store was designed by Kelly Wearstler, who has specialized in mid-century modern hotel interiors.